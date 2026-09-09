Andrew Tate is denied bail and will remain in jail during his extradition fight

A federal judge in Miami denied Andrew and Tristan Tate's bail request on Wednesday, ordering them to remain in a detention center in Miami. The brothers, who were arrested in July, are fighting extradition to the U.K., where they face a total of 59 criminal charges, including rape and human trafficking for sexual exploitation. The brothers deny all allegations.

Magistrate Judge Lauren F. Louis sided with prosecutors, who said Andrew and Tristan Tate pose a flight risk and are dangerous. She ruled after hearing directly from the Tate brothers in an eight-hour detention hearing at the C. Clyde Atkins U.S. Courthouse in Miami on Aug. 27.

The brothers said they are not flight risks, telling the judge that they have repeatedly returned to Romania — where they face and also deny similar charges — to check in with authorities.

Under a Supreme Court precedent, bail in international extradition cases is reserved for "special circumstances." The Tate brothers say the Romanian criminal case meets that criteria.

The judge disagreed, saying the brothers "failed to demonstrate that special circumstances here warrant relief."

Tate brothers deny the charges

U.S. marshals arrested Andrew Tate, 39, and Tristan, 38, on July 18. Since then, they've been held at the Federal Detention Center in Miami, a prison across the street from the courthouse.

The British charges against the prominent figures in the online "manosphere" space span from 2010 to 2017 a period in which Andrew Tate grew wealthy from a webcam porn business and then pivoted to becoming a social media influencer with millions of online followers.

"We are, of course, objecting to extradition because Andrew and Tristan are innocent" of the charges, their longtime attorney, Joe McBride, said after an initial hearing on July 20.

Ahead of the detention hearing, legal experts told NPR it was unlikely that the Tates would win their freedom on bail, a difficult prospect in any international extradition case.

"There is generally a fear … that the person could well flee the jurisdiction if they were granted bail," says Shaul Brazil, a partner at BCL Solicitors in London who frequently works on extradition cases.

Defense says brothers portray online characters

Prosecutors said the Tate brothers pose a danger to the community based on the charges against them. Arguing against bail, they also noted that Andrew and Tristan Tate frequently boast about being wealthy, along with having access to private jets and boats, and multiple passports.

Andrew Tate "has stated online that he has seven different passports and 15 driver's licenses so that if he is stopped by the authorities, he can 'pull out a license from some random country' to prevent authorities from determining his true identity," the U.S. attorney's office said.

The Tates' legal team countered by saying that such comments are hyperbolic, part of the brothers "playing a role" for their fans. The brothers also offered to surrender their passports and to be monitored by GPS and home inspections if they're released.

According to the State Department, only a very narrow set of circumstances can lead to bail in an extradition case, such as a defendant suffering from a serious medical condition that can't be treated in jail.

Brothers came to the U.S. after Romania eased restrictions

The Tates lived in Romania until February 2025, when authorities lifted a travel ban on the pair. They immediately flew to Florida. This summer, the U.K., which had been waiting for the Romanian charges to be resolved before extraditing the pair from that country, asked the U.S. government to arrest the brothers.

The case has tested the political ties the Tate brothers have built with right-wing figures in the U.S., including with some people aligned with the Trump administration . In recent years, the Tate brothers have been vocal supporters of Trump.

The White House has said it will not intervene in Andrew Tate's extradition case, an idea that then-White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt dismissed during a White House briefing on July 23.

Romanian prosecutors announced a new indictment against the Tate brothers on Sept. 4. Romania's Directorate for the Investigation of Organized Crime and Terrorism accused Andrew Tate of having sex with two minors and alleged that Tristan Tate helped his brother and intimidated victims. Prosecutors also accuse the Tates of money laundering.

What happens next?

A key deadline looms on Sept. 16. That's when the U.K. is due to file a formal extradition request to the U.S. seeking custody of the Tates. The brothers are currently being held on a provisional arrest complaint.

For the federal court in Miami, the next big step is to hold a hearing to determine whether the legal criteria for extradition have been met, according to the State Department's guide to international extraditions. Judge Louis will consider whether the treaty applies to the case and determine if the evidence establishes probable cause.

If the judge certifies the extradition on any or all of the charges, the Tate brothers' legal team can challenge it by asking for judicial review and seeking a stay of extradition. They can then appeal all the way up to the Supreme Court, Brazil says.

"The appeal process could prolong the proceedings so that they lasted in the years rather than the months," Brazil says.

Once the appeals process is exhausted, the court's certification is sent to the State Department, along with court records. At that stage, the Tates could ask the secretary of state to deny their extradition.

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