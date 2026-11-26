BUNIA, Congo — The fast-moving Ebola outbreak in eastern Congo has topped 12,000 confirmed cases, government data showed Thursday, as fighting between rebels and the army disrupts efforts to contain the spread of the disease.

It is the fastest-growing Ebola outbreak in history and nearly half the 12,021 people confirmed to have the virus have died, according to data from Congo's Ministry of Health. It is also the deadliest of Congo's 17 outbreaks and is on track to surpass the death toll from the West African outbreak that killed 11,000 people between 2014 and 2016.

The outbreak declared in May is caused by the rare Bundibugyo virus, for which there is no approved vaccine or treatment. Response teams are battling armed conflict, poor roads and violence from residents fueled by mistrust and misinformation.

Ebola spreads through direct contact with the blood or other bodily fluids of people who are sick or have died from the disease. Containing the disease requires quickly identifying and treating patients in isolation, monitoring people who may have been exposed and safely burying the dead.

Fighting between the army and the Convention pour la révolution populaire rebels resumed Thursday morning in Iga-Barrière, a mining town about 25 kilometers (15 miles) north of Bunia in eastern Congo, sending new waves of displaced people toward the city. Bunia is the capital of northeastern Ituri province and a major hub for the Ebola response.

CRP is one of more than 100 armed groups in eastern Congo, where conflict has created one of the world's most severe humanitarian crises. The group was founded last year by former warlord Thomas Lubanga, who was convicted by the International Criminal Court in 2012 of recruiting children under 15 and using them in fighting.

Fighting between the army and the rebels earlier this week had already prevented teams from reaching some communities, disrupted monitoring of people exposed to the virus and left some treatment centers with fewer staff, Dr. Catherine Smallwood, the World Health Organization's Ebola incident manager, said Wednesday.

Smallwood said that about a dozen people, including two WHO personnel and Congolese health officials, were evacuated to Bunia on Tuesday after three full days trapped in a hospital in Akwe, northeast of the provincial capital, amid intense crossfire.



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