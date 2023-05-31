© 2023
Amina Elahi

LPM City Editor

Amina Elahi is the City Editor at LPM. Her coverage includes following the city's business and civic leaders and reporting on how their decisions affect local communities. A Chicago-area native, she is interested in issues of diversity and opportunity. Prior to joining LPM, Elahi covered technology, innovation and business for the Chicago Tribune. She has a bachelor's degree from Northwestern University.
Email Amina at aelahi@lpm.org.