Bill Rinehart is a reporter/host for WVXU in Cincinnati.

He started his radio career as a disc jockey in 1990. In 1994, he made the jump into journalism and has been reporting and delivering news on the radio in markets including Omaha and Lincoln, Nebraska; Sioux City, Iowa; Dayton, Ohio; and most recently as senior correspondent and anchor for Cincinnati's WLW-AM.

In these roles, he has found himself chasing tornadoes, covering marathon government meetings, touring post-Katrina New Orleans, and staring at his phone waiting for people to return his calls. He is an advocate for the Oxford comma, and believes that more often than not the "why" question is the most important of the four Ws and H.