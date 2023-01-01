Holly McCall, Tennessee Lookout

Holly McCall is the editor-in-chief of the Tennessee Lookout. She has been a fixture in Tennessee media and politics for decades. Holly covered city hall for papers in Columbus, Ohio and Joplin, Missouri before returning to Tennessee with the Nashville Business Journal. She has served as political analyst for WZTV Fox 17 and provided communications consulting for political campaigns at all levels, from city council to presidential. Holly brings a deep wealth of knowledge about Tennessee’s political processes and players and likes nothing better than getting into the weeds of how political deals are made.