Jamie Lucke has more than 40 years of experience as a journalist in four states, most of that time spent learning and writing about her birthplace, Kentucky.

Her editorials for the Lexington Herald-Leader were recognized with the Walker Stone, Sigma Delta Chi and Green Eyeshade awards. Her work also has been honored by the East Kentucky Leadership Foundation, the National Mental Health Association, the Alabama Education Association and the Muscoda (Ala.) Improvement Association.

She is a graduate of the University of Kentucky and mother to an adult daughter. She’s happiest writing pithy headlines and rambling Kentucky woods.