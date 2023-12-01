Jamie LuckeEditor in Chief, Kentucky Lantern
Jamie Lucke has more than 40 years of experience as a journalist in four states, most of that time spent learning and writing about her birthplace, Kentucky.
Her editorials for the Lexington Herald-Leader were recognized with the Walker Stone, Sigma Delta Chi and Green Eyeshade awards. Her work also has been honored by the East Kentucky Leadership Foundation, the National Mental Health Association, the Alabama Education Association and the Muscoda (Ala.) Improvement Association.
She is a graduate of the University of Kentucky and mother to an adult daughter. She’s happiest writing pithy headlines and rambling Kentucky woods.
-
Kentucky’s legislature acted unconstitutionally in 2022 by prohibiting Gov. Andy Beshear from spending public funds to challenge its actions, the state Court of Appeals ruled Friday in a unanimous decision.