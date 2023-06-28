John Boyle

John BoyleNews Editor, LPM
John, News Editor for LPM, is a corps member with Report For America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Email John at jboyle@lpm.org.
Senate Bill 150, which bans gender-affirming medical care for patients under 18 years old, was set to take effect Thursday.
Fewer than 300 Kentuckians were hospitalized with COVID-19 at the beginning of June. That jumped to 483 this week.
Earlier this year, Kentucky’s Republican-led legislature failed to pass a bill that placed restrictions on charitable bail organizations.
Several bills in Indiana and Kentucky would limit the power of charitable bail groups that crowdsource money to get people out of jail.
After tornadoes ripped through Kentucky, one family recovered a note written to a young girl during her cancer battle 11 years ago.
Gov. Andy Beshear said he expects the number of fatalities from the tornadoes in western Kentucky to increase as searches continue.
The death toll from catastrophic tornadoes that swept through western Kentucky this weekend remains unclear, Gov. Andy Beshear said in an update Sunday afternoon.
Kentucky's standardized testing scores fell compared to the 2018-2019 school year, but education officials argue the results should be taken with a grain of salt.
About two-thirds of the Kentucky's hospitals are reporting critical staffing shortages amid a record-breaking surge of hospitalizations.
Humana will soon require some employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The health insurance giant announced on Thursday that all associates and contractors who work outside of their homes must