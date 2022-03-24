Karen Zamora
In Michigan, election administrators are preparing for the possibility of new poll workers who believe President Trump's lies about a stolen election.
After the 2020 election, then-President Trump told Republican canvassers not to certify the results giving Biden a victory. Some say they've been removed from their posts for resisting that pressure.
Michigan was a focal point in Trump's effort to overturn the 2020 election. Zach Gorchow of Gongwer News Service tells NPR's Ailsa Chang that election misinformation still looms large there.
Money from fossil fuels is directly financing Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a leading climate scientist says.
NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with David Beasley, executive director of the World Food Programme, about the ongoing food insecurity problem in Ukraine during the war.
NPR's Daniel Estrin speaks with Maurice Chammah, a staff writer for The Marshall Project, about his reporting this week on South Carolina's restoration of the firing squad as a method of execution.
NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Pascal Hundt, the head of delegation at the International Committee of the Red Cross in Ukraine, about helping evacuate and bringing aid to the country.
In Georgia, people living on the frontlines of Russia's 2008 invasion say they worry about what Putin's war in Ukraine will mean for them.
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly reports from the boundary line of the Russian-controlled area in northern Georgia, which saw heavy fighting during the 2008 Russian invasion.
Russia invaded Georgia in 2008, and many of the war tactics are chillingly similar to what we're seeing in Ukraine now. Did Russia develop its "playbook" 14 years ago?