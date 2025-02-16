© 2025
Michael J. Collins

Michael is a Shelby County native and 2023 graduate of Western Kentucky University, where he earned a degree in journalism. Before joining WKU Public Radio, he served as an education reporter for the Bowling Green Daily News through the Report for America program.

Michael also helps out with the school yearbook staff at Warren Central High School. He's a longtime fan of NPR and is excited about joining the world of public radio.