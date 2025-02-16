Michael J. Collins
Michael is a Shelby County native and 2023 graduate of Western Kentucky University, where he earned a degree in journalism. Before joining WKU Public Radio, he served as an education reporter for the Bowling Green Daily News through the Report for America program.
Michael also helps out with the school yearbook staff at Warren Central High School. He's a longtime fan of NPR and is excited about joining the world of public radio.
-
The death of Floyd Collins one century ago is being remembered as a catalyst for the formation of Mammoth Cave National Park, an area that's a cultural treasure and tourist attraction in southern Kentucky.
-
Kentucky ranks 48th in the nation in terms of resources and economic support for early childhood education, according to a recent study. That’s bad news for kids in the Commonwealth.
-
The Kentucky Supreme Court denied a request for emergency relief to block the state’s abortion bans from going into effect.