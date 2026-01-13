Sounds Good December January 13, 2026
Hosted by Tracy Ross, Sounds Good is an eclectic mix of legacy artists, deep cuts, contemporary artists, and genre-defying musicians from all decades. This episode is an all-local show featuring cuts from the Grateful Dead, Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds, and more.
Hear Sounds Good Tuesday through Friday from 11-1.