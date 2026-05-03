Sounds Good April 30, 2026
Poetry Sounds Good! Two hours of local poetry and music that celebrates the 250th Anniversary of the Declaration of Independence with Jaelon Majiggk Harris and Asia Burnett.
The first hour features amazing young poets from the Oscar Cross Boys and Girls Club in Paducah. There's also an interview with Constance Alexander & Jessica Payne about a new poetry program for those in recovery, local poets, and even a couple of college students!
Poetry is alive and well in West KY.
WKMS Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for 14 days after they air! Listen to this episode of Sounds Good, hosted by Tracy Ross.
Hear Sounds Good Tuesday through Friday from 11-1.