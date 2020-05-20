Actor Dead In Attempted Murder-Suicide, Mayfield Police Say

Mayfield police say a man is dead after an attempted murder-suicide.

The Mayfield Police Department in a release Wednesday said officers found 34-year-old Erica Price outside her home Tuesday afternoon with gunshot wounds.

The department said Price told officers 29-year-old Hagan Mills held her daughter, who he shared with Price, and mother hostage at her home until Price arrived. The department also said an investigation found Mills then shot Price and killed himself. Price was stabilized at a hospital, while Mills was pronounced dead at the scene. Price’s mother and daughter were not harmed.

Mills was an actor who appeared on nationally-broadcasted TV shows “Baskets” and “Swedish Dicks’ in 2016, according to Mills’ IMDB page. Information from the Graves County Jail states Mills had been arrested multiple times since 2009.

Mills was arrested on March 30, 2020, for first-degree felony charges of assualt, sodomy, rape, kidnapping of an adult and a minor, and wanton endangerment. Mills was also arrested on April 14, 2020, for possession of controlled substances including methamphetamine and anabolic steroids. He was released after both arrests.