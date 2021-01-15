Berea Mayor: So. Madison County Is Seeing Growth In The Manufacturing Sector

Berea Mayor Bruce Fraley says about half of his southern Madison County community’s economy is tied to manufacturing. That segment of the economy will be getting a boost over the next year or two.

A Hitachi subsidiary is renovating an existing plant to pave the way for 200 new jobs. The plant will produce electric motors for Honda vehicles. Fraley says the employment timeline is hard to pin down.

“I think a lot of it depends on how quickly they can get the inside renovated and what type of barriers or delays with supplies and materials that could be caused by the global pandemic,” said Fraley.

Fraley says the Berea community has fared surprisingly well through the ten-month health crisis. He says plants were shut down, one for about eight weeks, during 2020. But, the Berea mayor says the economy seems to be back on track now