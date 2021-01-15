Berea Mayor: So. Madison County Is Seeing Growth In The Manufacturing Sector

By 36 minutes ago

Berea Mayor Bruce Fraley
Credit Facebook

Berea Mayor Bruce Fraley says about half of his southern Madison County community’s economy is tied to manufacturing.  That segment of the economy will be getting a boost over the next year or two.

A Hitachi subsidiary is renovating an existing plant to pave the way for 200 new jobs.  The plant will produce electric motors for Honda vehicles.  Fraley says the employment timeline is hard to pin down.

“I think a lot of it depends on how quickly they can get the inside renovated and what type of barriers or delays with supplies and materials that could be caused by the global pandemic,” said Fraley.

Fraley says the Berea community has fared surprisingly well through the ten-month health crisis.  He says plants were shut down, one for about eight weeks, during 2020.  But, the Berea mayor says the economy seems to be back on track now

Tags: 
WEKU
Stu Johnson
berea
Bruce Fraley
Madison County
Hitachi

Related Content

Senate GOP Majority Caucus Retreat in Berea

By Nov 30, 2017
Photo via lrc.state.ky.us

The president of the Kentucky senate says a special legislative session on pension reforms could still happen between now and the end of December. But Robert Stivers admits the window of opportunity for a likely five-day session is closing a bit day by day.

Berea City Council Votes Against Fairness Ordinance

By Oct 8, 2014
Stu Johnson/WEKU News

After three years of debating the issue, the Berea City Council has voted down a proposed fairness ordinance.   The measure failed Tuesday night by a vote of 3 to 5.

The measure sought to prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity in employment, housing, and public accommodations. 

The meeting room and an overflow area in a garage next door were both crowded with people with opposing viewpoints.  Berea native Betty Rowlett was pleased with the vote. 

"Well, I just don't think we need it in Berea.  I think everybody is treated equally in my opinion.  I've lived here all my life and I've never known anything to happen," said Rowlett.

Christian Groups Hold 'Prayer in Action Days' at Kentucky Capitol

By Jan 4, 2017
Brian Jackson/123rf Stock Photo

Representatives of 11 Kentucky Christian churches say they'll gather in Frankfort over the next ten weeks for what they're calling "Prayer in Action Days."