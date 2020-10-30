Beshear: 1,941 Coronavirus Cases Reported in Kentucky On Friday

Gov. Andy Beshear reported 1,941 new coronavirus cases Friday afternoon in his daily update on COVID-19, bringing the overall state total to 105,242 cases.

“Remember, the more cases, the more people in the hospital, the more people in the ICU and the more people who die,” said Gov. Andy Beshear in a statement. “It’s time for a coordinated community effort with everybody on board. Now is the time for leadership, not for excuses.”

There were also 15 new deaths, bringing the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 to 1,476. As of Friday, the state positivity rate is at 6.19%

Calloway County Health Department also announced 26 new coronavirus cases Friday, bringing the total number of cases ever in the county to 1,044. There were 874 recovered cases, 152 people isolated with the virus at home, and seven hospilizations.

The county department strongly encouraged Calloway County citizens to follow Gov. Beshear’s guidelines, especially since the county is in a “red zone” due to its high COVID positivity rate.

“We are currently a red zone county due to the significant number of positive cases that we are seeing in our community and the substantial acceleration of our case level over the past few weeks,” Interim Public Health Director Kim Paschall said in a statement. “We are asking for your help to slow the spread in our community and to lessen the risk of major medical complications or deaths from this virus.”

Both the Governor’s office and the Kentucky Department for Public Health have asked each “red zone” county to review the state’s incidence rate map and implement starting on Monday new recommendations that were recently issued, until the county is no longer in the “red zone.” A county is considered to be in the “red zone” with “critical” COVID-19 spread when the daily incidence rate of COVID-19 cases in a county is 25 cases or more per 100,000 people, on average.

Murray State University reported 17 new COVID-19 cases among faculty and students between Monday, Oct. 26 through Friday, bringing the total number of cases ever reported among the university community to 338.