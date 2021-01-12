Beshear: 3,053 New COVID-19 Cases In Kentucky On Tuesday

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced 3,053 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the fourth highest Tuesday for confirmed cases in the state since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 1,733 Kentuckians being hospitalized, 397 are in the ICU, and 205 on a ventilator. The positivity rate is 12.23%. There were also 22 newly reported deaths.

The three highest case counts by county are Jefferson County with 368, Madison County with 142, and Kenton County with 139.

Beshear also reported 71 new residents have tested positive in long-term care facilities along with 53 new staff members.

The Calloway County Health Department reported 22 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases ever in the county up to 2,723 with 2,453 recovered, 222 isolated at home, 9 hospitalized, and 39 deaths.

Murray-Calloway County Hospital reported their latest calculated positivity rate of 14.97% as of Jan. 2.

Beshear also announced $48 million in CARES Act funding has been set aside for two groups: those who applied March 1 through Oct. 31 for unemployment benefits who are still unemployed and have not received payments will be receiving $1000 from these funds. The other group receiving funds are individuals who did not qualify for the $400 unemployment payment over the summer because of their low income will be receiving $400.

Beshear said there are approximately 16,500 people who qualify for the $1000 and around 25,000 people who qualify for $400.

Beshear also touted House Bill 191 in the Kentucky legislature, which would allocate state funds to go to small businesses impacted by the pandemic. A proposed $220 million in aid will go to businesses, $20 million will go to nonprofits, and about $100 million to pay off part of the federal loan the state took out to fund the unemployment trust fund.

The governor also expressed his concern with the incidents in the U.S. Capitol and recently outside the Kentucky Capitol building in Frankfort.

“They have tried to create terror for me and my family,” Beshear said. “We can not as a country and as a government lift these folks up.”



