Beshear Confirms Highest Number Of COVID Cases In Single Day At 2,700

Governor Andy Beshear confirmed 2,700 new cases of coronavirus Wednesday, the highest the state has seen in a single day.

The total number of cases ever in the state is 127,344. McCracken County reported 63 new cases. Graves, Hopkins and Calloway counties all had 30 or more new cases.

Beshear said the positivity rate is 8.12%. He also confirmed 14 new deaths and urged people to wear their masks and follow the state’s Red County Reduction Recommendations. That includes urging people in “red zone” counties to order takeout from restaurants, employers allowing their employees to work virtually, and prioritizing businesses that follow and enforce the state’s mask mandate.