Bevin Announces Funding For Road Projects In Christian County

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin made a stop in Hopkinsville today to announce funding for road projects in Christian County.

As part of several stops throughout west Kentucky this week, the Governor made the announcement at the Hopkinsville SportsPlex. The discretionary funding totals nearly $745,000.

$555,369 will be directed to the Christian County Fiscal Court in order to make improvements on county roads. These roads include Newton Lane, Old Palestine Road, North Ridge Drive and Pleasant View Acres near Murray State University’s Hopkinsville campus.

The City of Oak Grove, near Fort Campbell, will receive $188,247 for area pavement improvements along Van Buren Avenue.

Governor Matt Bevin said the investment supports his commitment to prioritize transportation infrastructure projects and increase economic opportunity across the Commonwealth.

“We are pleased today to announce the investment of discretionary road funding for both Christian County and the city of Oak Grove,” said Governor Bevin. “Our Transportation Cabinet has worked closely with these communities to identify priority projects that will significantly enhance safety, access, and economic opportunity for local residents.”

According to the Governor’s office, projects on city streets and county roads submitted for discretionary funding are evaluated by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District engineering staff. The KYTC uses these evaluations to work with local officials across the state in directing funding to where it is most needed.