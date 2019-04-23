Circuit Judge Grants Extension To Gabe Parker In Civil Lawsuits With Victims’ Families

Marshall County Circuit Court saw two hearings Tuesday morning in civil cases involving the parents of Marshall County High School shooting victims and alleged shooter Gabe Parker and his parents.

Bailey Holt and Preston Cope both died in the shooting last year but their families’ lawsuits are separate. Cope’s parents are suing Parker and his parents. Holt’s parents and families of victims injured are also suing the school system.

Both lawsuits argue that the alleged shooter’s parents should have better secured their household gun. The families in Holt’s lawsuit say the school district failed to properly train district staff and successfully plan for the emergency.

Judge James Jameson has granted a request from the defense to delay Parker’s answers to the complaints. Deputy Clerk Vicky Gray said prosecutors will not be able to speak to Parker regarding the civil cases until his criminal trial is over. The trial is set for June 1, 2020. The extension allows the parties time to take depositions and gather paperwork.

Sheila Hiestand of Louisville represents Holt’s family. John Norman of Lexington represents Cope’s family.