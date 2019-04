The deadline to register to vote in the upcoming primary election in the Commonwealth is Monday, April 22.

Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes said Kentuckians can update and register to vote at GoVoteKY.com. Mail-in voter registration applications must be postmarked by April 22.

To be eligible to vote, one must be a U.S. citizen, a Kentucky resident, at least 18 years old on or before the General Election. One cannot be a convicted felon or be deemed ‘mentally incompetent.’