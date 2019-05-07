DNA Evidence Leads To Arrest In 1996 Clarksville Homicide Cold Case

The Clarksville Police Department says DNA evidence led to an arrest in a 1996 homicide cold case.

The department said Tuesday 23-year-old Crista Bramlitt was a victim of sexual assault and homicide when she was found dead in a mobile home in 1996.

Sexual assault evidence was sent to Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab for analysis.

Detective Michael Ulrey received an official Combined DNA Index System report in February that stated a preliminary association to a subject was made from a previously submitted evidence. T

he alleged perpetrator was identified as Kenneth Hudspeth who was taken into custody and charged with criminal homicide in Phoenix, Arizona.

Hudspeth is being transported to Clarksville where he will be booked into the Montgomery County Jail.