Father Charged With Reckless Homicide In Toddler's Death

A Kentucky father has been indicted on a reckless homicide charge in the fatal shooting of his 2-year-old son.

The News Enterprise reports prosecutor Shane Young presented the case to grand jurors last week and they handed down the charge against 33-year-old Mark Carroll of Elizabethtown. Carroll's 2-year-old son died May 3 from a single gunshot wound.

Police spokesman Chris Denham said the child "was shot as a result of an accidental discharge from a firearm." He declined to release more details.

Carroll was summoned to appear on Aug. 18 in Hardin Circuit Court. It wasn't immediately clear whether he has an attorney.

 

