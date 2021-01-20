Former LMPD Det. Brett Hankison To Face Jury Trial In Late August

By Amina Elahi 1 hour ago

Credit Shelby County Detention Center

The jury trial for former Louisville Metro Police detective Brett Hankison, one of the officers who shot at Breonna Taylor, will begin on August 31. His team hopes to move the trial outside Louisville.

Hankison’s attorney, Stewart Matthews, said he plans to file a motion in the next two weeks to request a change of venue.

Jefferson County Circuit Judge Ann Bailey Smith on Wednesday set the date for the jury trial during a pre-trial hearing conducted remotely due to COVID-19. Attorneys said during the hearing that all discovery for the case had been filed. She also scheduled an in-person hearing for March 25, to discuss the potential change of venue, indicating she might move the trial farther from Jefferson County than a neighboring county.

Hankison was fired from LMPD last summer for his role in the fatal shooting of Taylor, an unarmed 26-year-old Black woman, who died during an after-midnight raid. Officers broke down her door seeking evidence against a former boyfriend as part of a narcotics investigation. Her current boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, shot once at them, believing them to be intruders, and officers opened fire in response.

According to the pre-termination letter from then-interim chief Robert Schroeder, Hankison fired 10 bullets through a covered window, demonstrating an “extreme indifference to the value of human life.” None of his bullets struck Taylor, according to ballistics evidence, but some traveled into a neighboring apartment.

Hankison has appealed his firing, but the independent police merit board on which he used to hold a seat has not yet taken up his request, due to the ongoing criminal case.

Venues for trials are sometimes changed when factors such as intense media coverage could be believed to affect the impartiality of the jury. Taylor’s killing was one of the most high-profile police shootings of 2020, sparking a lasting protest movement and legislative change in Louisville and beyond.

Hankison faces three charges of wanton endangerment. A grand jury indicted him in September based on Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office’s investigation into the shooting. The charges were for shots fired into a neighboring apartment. Neither Hankison nor the other two officers who fired their guns that night, former Det. Myles Cosgrove and Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, were charged for Taylor’s death.

No other officers involved in the incident have been charged, though Cosgrove and Joshua Jaynes, the officer who obtained the search warrant, were fired this month. A federal investigation by the FBI is ongoing.

Tags: 
Brett Hankison
Louisville Metro Police Department
Stewart Matthews
Jefferson County Circuit Judge Ann Bailey Smith
COVID-19
Kenneth Walker
Breonna Taylor
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron
Myles Cosgrove
Jonathan Mattingly
Joshua Jaynes
FBI

Related Content

Breonna Taylor Grand Jurors On Living With The Outcome

By Amina Elahi Dec 22, 2020
Stephanie Wolf

It’s been almost three months since the grand jury heard evidence in the Breonna Taylor case, one of the most highly publicized police killings in 2020. Three of the jurors say they still live with it every day.

Brett Hankison, Former LMPD Chief Sued Over Sexual Assault Allegations

By ELEANOR KLIBANOFF & JACOB RYAN Nov 11, 2020
Laura Ellis

A lawsuit filed Tuesday accuses former Louisville Metro Police Detective Brett Hankison of violent sexual assault, and claims the department knew about his behavior and did nothing to prevent it.

Fischer Lays Out 2021 Hopes, Challenges In Annual State Of The City Address

By Amina Elahi Jan 15, 2021
Screenshot

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer on Thursday laid out an agenda for the year ahead that drew heavily on the events of 2020, ranging from racial justice protests to the threat of COVID-19.