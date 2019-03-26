Guthrie: Mueller Findings "Show What President Has Been Going Through"

Congressman Brett Guthrie is joining the chorus of Republicans who say President Trump has been vindicated by Robert Mueller’s report.

The Bowling Green Republican described the effort as a waste of resources. Over the weekend, the special counsel’s office completed its investigation and submitted a report to U.S. Attorney General William Barr’s office.

Barr sent a summary of Mueller’s report to Congress, saying the AG’s office interpreted the report as saying there was no collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, and insufficient evidence of any obstruction of justice by the Trump administration.

Rep. Guthrie said the Special Counsel’s investigation was only worthwhile in “settling people’s accusations against the president.”

“It was a waste of time. It was a waste of money, but in the end, I’m glad that we have the opportunity to show what the President has been going through for the last two years,” he told WKU Public Radio.

Guthrie said he wants the House to look into how and why the investigation was started. He said he wants to prevent a special counsel investigating a president as soon as they are sworn into office, whether they’re a Republican or Democrat.

“We go to a situation where an administration comes into office, within a couple of months has a special counsel who spends two years looking into them and comes back and said there was nothing there, to begin with. I think we need to look into how that got started,” he said.

Guthrie said the indictments that came as a result of the Mueller probe should have been handled by other jurisdictions.

U.S. Rep John Yarmuth of Louisville, Kentucky’s only Congressional Democrat, said the full Mueller report must be made public because the summary released by Barr leaves too many questions unanswered.