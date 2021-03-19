Hear Fleet Foxes Perform 4 Songs From 'Shore'

The release of the latest Fleet Foxes album was all about timing. The digital version of the band's album Shore dropped on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at exactly 9:31 a.m. eastern time – the precise moment of the autumnal equinox. But the physical version is coming out now – right around the spring equinox. So... why the delay?

In this episode, Robin Pecknold, the mastermind behind Fleet Foxes, joined me to talk about Shore's slow beginnings, quick finish and the decision to put out an album in the middle of the pandemic — when "putting out an album" comes with a lot of new challenges. He also performed songs from Shore, recorded live exclusively for World Cafe.

