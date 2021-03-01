Hopkinsville, Christian County Government Offices Reopening To Public Monday

The Hopkinsville Municipal Center and the Christian County Courthouse will both be reopening to the public on Monday following closures since last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, local officials said.

Social distancing and masks will be required as precautions against spreading COVID-19.

The courthouse, which houses the Christian County Clerk’s Office at 511 S. Main St., will be open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. A limited number of people at a time will be allowed inside the courthouse.

“We anticipate long lines,” Deputy County Clerk Melinda Humphries said.

Anyone renewing a vehicle tag may avoid a long wait by using the state’s online renewal site, she said.

In addition, the clerk’s office will continue to offer drop boxes outside the courthouse. Anyone who leaves papers should include a phone number.

Hours at city hall — which houses offices for the mayor, city administrative officer, city clerk, finance, human resources and information technology at 715 S. Virginia St. — will be 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Hopkinsville Public Works, 705 N. Main St., will be open 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The city will also resume in-person public meetings with the following guidelines:

COVID-19 restrictions currently limit meeting size to 50 people at Hopkinsville City Council and Committee of the Whole meetings. Twenty chairs will be available for the meeting participants, staff and the media, with remaining chairs available for guests. All chairs not separated by partitions will be 6 feet apart.

Masks and temperature checks will be required for all participants, guests, media and staff at public meetings.

Overflow areas will be set up in conference rooms where a broadcast of the meetings will be televised. Employees attending meetings, but not scheduled to speak or needed for council member questions, should sit in the overflow areas.

If the number of people exceeds available seating, anyone who wishes to speak during public comments will line up outside the council chamber using 6-foot social distancing protocols until their turn to speak.

The city will continue to livestream the meetings on the city’s website and Facebook page.

Two other agencies housed in the Hopkinsville Municipal Center announced how their offices will operate.

Community and Development Services will be open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. The public may also call 270-887-4285 for assistance.

The Hopkinsville Human Rights Commission will offer scheduled, in-person meetings for anyone concerning employment, housing or public accommodation complaints. The number is 270-887-4010.

