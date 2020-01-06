Hopkinsville Mayor Leaving Office To Take Economic Development Position

Hopkinsville Mayor Carter Hendricks is leaving his elected post to become the community’s chief industrial recruiter.

At a special meeting Monday afternoon of the South Western Kentucky Economic Development Council’s board of directors, the members voted unanimously to name Hendricks executive director.

Hendricks was re-elected to his second term as mayor in November 2018. He is leaving the job with three years left in his term. Under Kentucky law, Hopkinsville City Council has the authority to name an interim mayor to serve until a special election, said Christian County Deputy County Clerk Melinda Humphries.

Hendricks will fill the EDC vacancy created by Mark Lindsey, who announced several weeks ago that he would be leaving the job. Lindsey is going to work for Baird (formerly Hilliard-Lyons) at its Hopkinsville office.

This story will be updated as more information becomes availible. This story was originally published on the Hoptown Chronicle.