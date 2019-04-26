Hopkinsville Police Apprehend Escaped Inmate

Friday Update: The Hopkinsville Police located Calvin Merritt Jr. at a home on Cypress Street Friday morning. They apprehended him after a short pursuit on foot.

Original Story:

The Kentucky State Police is looking for an inmate who escaped from the Christian County Work Release Detention Program Tuesday night. Calvin Jermaine Merritt Jr., 22, of Hopkinsville escaped at approximately 8:28 p.m. Merritt is a black male, 5'9" and weighs 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, gray sweatpants and barefoot. He has a tattoo on the side of his neck. Merritt was last seen at East 5th Street and S. Virginia Street in Hopkinsville. If anyone has information on his whereabaouts, contact KSP Post 2 at 270-676-3313 or by Text a Tip via the Kentucky State Police App.