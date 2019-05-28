Invasive Tick Detected In Tennessee

Public health officials say an invasive tick has been detected in Tennessee.

Ventral view of female longhorned tick (Haemaphysalis longicornis)
Credit James Gathany / Wikimedia Commons, Public Domain

According to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture, multiple organizations say two Asian longhorned ticks were found on a dog in Union County and five were found on a cow in Roane County.

The Asian longhorned tick has now spread to 11 states.

The tick is native to Southeast Asia, where it has been a pest of livestock, wildlife, and household pets, although humans are not immune from it.

Authorities say to date no cases of harmful diseases have been found in these ticks in the United States, though it is known to transmit illness in other countries.

Studies show the tick has been present in the United States since at least 2010.

