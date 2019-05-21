Kentucky AG Beshear Wins Democratic Gov. Primary

Attorney General Andy Beshear has won the Democratic nomination for governor in Kentucky, setting up a showdown with his political nemesis — Republican incumbent Matt Bevin.

In Tuesday's primary election, Beshear defeated two other prominent Democrats — former state auditor Adam Edelen and longtime state Rep. Rocky Adkins.

Beshear will try to restore the governorship for Democrats and carry on a family tradition. His father, Steve Beshear, was a popular governor whose two terms preceded Bevin's tenure.

Even during the primary campaign, Beshear aimed most of his criticism at Bevin. The two have waged a series of legal battles in recent years as Beshear challenged some of Bevin's executive actions and sued him on pension and education issues.