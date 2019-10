The Kentucky Dam Village State Resort Park will receive $5.4 million dollars to make infrastructure repairs and safety improvements.

Calvert City officials said in a release this is a part of the state’s “Restoring the Finest” initiative.

The Kentucky Dam Village will upgrade its sewer system, provide new roofs for the executive cottages and new furniture for lodge rooms.

Governor Matt Bevin approved a $50 million dollar bond issue for the initiative during the 2019 General Assembly.