Kentucky Reads Book Club: Hannah Coulter by Wendell Berry

Ready to Read?

Our next WKMS Book Club, in coordination with Paducah Life Magazine and the McCracken County Public Library is April 27 at 6:30pm via zoom.

We'll be taking part in the Kentucky Reads program with Wendell Berry's Hannah Coulter. Award-winning poet and playwright Constance Alexander will facilitate the discussion.

Kentucky Humanities selected Wendell Berry’s Hannah Coulter for its Kentucky Reads program in 2020. However, the program was extended into 2021 due to interruptions in the ability to arrange group discussions.

“I was familiar with Wendell Berry's poetry and essays before I ever picked up one of his novels,” says moderator Constance Alexander. “Hannah Coulter was my first, and by page two of the novel, I was hooked by this sentence: Nathan thought of that, I am pretty certain, as the last day of his boyhood. It stopped me cold because it made me wonder what the last day of my own childhood was, gently prodding me to ponder that milestone in my own life as I followed Hannah through hers.”

A limited number of free copies of the book are available from the McCracken County Public Library on a first-come, first-served basis.

Contact the Information Services desk 270-442-2510 x 119 to access a copy of the novel. In addition, copies of the novel are available to checkout and through the library’s e-book access www.mclib.net. For additional info contact Bobbie Wrinkle bwrinkle@mclib.net.

“We encourage people to read the book and then join us on April 27 for our zoom discussion,” says Darlene Mazzone of Paducah Life Magazine. “We’re hoping for a lively virtual discussion on one of Berry’s most loved works.” Participants can join at this link https://murraystate.zoom.us/j/85427296657.