Kentucky Reports Decline In Coronavirus Cases, Vaccine Shortage

By 1 hour ago

Credit Jess Clark

Kentucky’s daily total of new coronavirus cases was lower than it has been in a month and Gov. Andy Beshear says that’s due to restrictions he implemented before the holidays.

The state’s positivity rate fell below 10% for the first time this year, and is now sitting at 9.93%.

During his daily briefing on Monday, Beshear credited the apparent decline to people following coronavirus safety orders and recommendations.

“I think that what we were able to do by the steps we took, especially before Christmas, blunted the worst of the worst where we would have peaked, and other states did,” Beshear said.

Kentucky has now had two straight weeks of declining coronavirus cases, though the state’s virus-related deaths are still elevated.

Beshear reported 1,268 new cases of coronavirus, though the state also reported another day of more than three dozen new deaths—39 more people died from the virus in Kentucky, bringing the state’s total to 3,460.

But Kentucky is still struggling to obtain enough vaccines to meet Beshear’s goal to start vaccinating people through regional Kroger drive-thru sites next week, and rapidly expand the eligible population.

Beshear said the state’s ability to provide vaccinations is due to “insufficient supply we are getting from the federal government.”

“We need a lot more, we need four times, five times what we’re getting from the federal government. I’ll continue to advocate every day in every way that I can to try and get you your vaccine as quickly as possible,” Beshear said.

He said the state has already administered 88% of its first-dose supply, and he believes all long-term care facilities in the state have received their first vaccine doses.

As of Monday, 64.2% of Kentucky coronavirus-related deaths had been in long-term facilities.

Tags: 
covid 19
COVID-19 vaccine
Governor Andy Beashear

Related Content

Gov. Andy Beshear Honors More Than 3,300 Kentuckians Who Lost Their Lives To COVID-19

By Jan 22, 2021

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear along with First Lady Britainy Beshear and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman participated in a memorial flag ceremony at the state Capitol in Frankfort to commemorate more than 3,300 Kentuckians who lost their lives to the coronavirus pandemic. 

Purchase District Health Department Provides Sign Up Form For COVID-19 Vaccine

By Jan 20, 2021
Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

The Purchase District Health Department is providing a pre-registration vaccination form online for those who would like to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in the region. 

Beshear: COVID-19 Cases On The Rise After Holiday Gatherings

By Jan 7, 2021
Governor Andy Beshear

Gov. Andy Beshear announced 4, 911 new COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth Thursday, the second highest daily report following the highest ever on Wednesday. 