Updated COVID-19 vaccine will be widely distributed across Kentucky as positive cases rise sharply

Kentucky health officials are seeing a spike in COVID-19 infections as schools are back in session and fall weather approaches.

According to data from the Kentucky Department for Public Health , there’s been a sharp rise in infections during August, with over 4,000 positive COVID-19 tests recorded across the state during the month. There have been over 2,000 positive COVID-19 cases recorded in the last seven-day period and that number is likely much higher due to positive at-home tests not being reported.

In Warren County, there have been over 100 positive cases reported during August and an increase of 63 new cases in the last seven-day period.

Bethany Kenney, Communicable Disease Manager with the Barren River District Health Department, said staying up to date on booster shots is one of the best ways to prevent an infection.

“The CDC recommends everybody ages 6 months and older should get the 2024-2025 COVID-19 vaccine,” Kenney said. “This includes people that have gotten a COVID-19 vaccine before as well as people who have had COVID-19.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has begun distributing an updated COVID-19 vaccine to combat a new dominant variant. The updated vaccine is currently available in some parts of the state, and is expected to be more widely available by early September.

According to Kenney, staying up to date with immunization, practicing good personal hygiene, and wearing a mask if you show symptoms of infection can help stop the spread of COVID-19.

“People should talk to their doctors to see if it's time for them to get a COVID vaccine or if they’re already up to date,” Kenney said. “It’s also a good time to think about flu vaccine and RSV vaccines if they need them with those seasons coming up as well. You want to have protection before you actually need the protection.”

