Jacob MartinReporter, WKU Public Radio
Jacob Martin is a Reporter at WKU Public Radio. He joined the newsroom from Kansas City, where he covered the city’s underserved communities and general assignments, at NPR member station KCUR. A Louisville native, he spent seven years living in Brooklyn, New York before moving back to Kentucky. Follow him on Twitter @jacob_noah or email him at Jacob.martin@wku.edu.
Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams plans to continue the state’s partnership with ERIC, a multi-state voter information exchange used to combat voter fraud and clean voter rolls.
Two Kentucky educational cooperatives will receive $16.9 million to train, employ, and retain mental health counselors in school districts across western and central Kentucky.
The name of the long-awaited facility in Bowling Green was announced on Wednesday by Gov. Andy Beshear and local leaders. Kentucky’s fifth veterans nursing home will be known as the Robert E. Spiller Veterans Center.
Opponents of the new law say local communities will be impacted by the loss of revenue generated by the tax that helps fund essential services. They've also criticized industry officials for asking for a tax break while reporting historic growth and revenue.
More than 25 counties in the commonwealth stand to lose millions of dollars in revenue that goes toward libraries, schools, and emergency services from property taxes generated by the bourbon barrel tax.
The Bowling Green-Warren County Habitat for Humanity has built 100 homes in Western Kentucky. Governor Beshear pledged to continue support for victims of natural disasters.
State lawmakers passed a bill through a senate committee that would ban the video-sharing app, TikTok. Security concerns about the app's data sharing worry lawmakers.
Four non-profit mental health agencies are creating a partnership to form one of the largest community mental health centers to serve counties across western, central, and south-central Kentucky.
The museum, dedicated to telling the history of African-Americans in Bowling Green, was nearly lost due to an electrical fire only weeks after a deadly tornado devastated the area.