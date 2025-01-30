Nation's Report Card shows Ky. students improving reading, math skills incrementally

New statistics from the National Assessment of Educational Progress, known as the Nation's Report Card, show that 4th grade math students in Kentucky were among those in just 14 states that saw an increase in their scores from two years ago.

The report, released by the Kentucky Department of Education , showed Kentucky students were also slightly above the national average in both 4th and 8th grade reading, which marked the first time that students have improved scores in those areas since the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2022, test scores saw a dip after following the disruption in traditional schooling caused by the pandemic.

In a release, Kentucky Education Commissioner Robbie Fletcher said he is committed to working with school districts to continue to improve student learning.

“We believe this is a step in the right direction, and I know that our educators are making a true impact on the lives of their students," Fletcher said.

KDE / KDE NAEP Reading Scale Scores – Trends Since 2011

The assessment is conducted every two years and focuses on reading and math in 4th and 8th graders. It is considered to be one of the best measurements of academic progress in U.S. schools. Overall the report showed that a growing number of children across the country have continued to lose ground on reading skills in the wake of the pandemic and have made minimal improvements in math.

Kentucky students were above the national average in 4th-grade math scores, but are still slightly below the national average in 8th grade.

The most recent National Report Card exam was administered in 2024 and will be released in 2026.

The new data comes amid a lawsuit from a group of students associated with the Kentucky Student Voice Team, arguing the state has failed its constitutional obligation to provide an “adequate and equitable” education.

The lawsuit, filed in Franklin County, alleges the base funding for Kentucky schools has dropped by roughly 25% when adjusted for inflation. It also points to poor statewide test results and a survey commissioned by Republican Secretary of State Michael Adams that found nearly two-thirds of Kentucky voters “appear to have a minimum knowledge of government.”

