Kentucky’s Rural Health Clinics Will Receive $13 Million For COVID-19 Testing

Rural health centers across Kentucky are set to receive more than $13 million to increase COVID-19 testing in their communities, according to a statement issued Thursday by U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell’s office.

“Increasing the accessibility of coronavirus testing is one of the keys to smartly and safely reopening our economy and beating this virus,” McConnell said in a statement. “I am proud to lead the Senate’s bold response to this crisis by delivering urgent federal funding to Kentucky’s rural health centers to help keep families safe.”

Kentucky Primary Care Association Inc., CEO David Bolt said, “We are very appreciative of Senator McConnell’s continued support of the clinics who are the front line in addressing the needs of Kentuckians in the battle against the coronavirus. The Rural Health Clinics in the Association are the source of primary care in many rural communities. They serve over a quarter million Kentuckians in rural counties designated as health profession shortage or medically underserved areas.”

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, McConnell also introduced and led to passage the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The CARES Act, which became the largest economic rescue package in American history, is making an $11 billion impact on Kentucky. The legislation has delivered $3.4 billion in relief to address urgent housing, transportation, healthcare, education and economic development priorities.

McConnell’s legislation also created the Paycheck Protection Program, which, according to the statement issued by his office, is helping 44,000 Kentucky small businesses access over $5 billion in loans to keep their lights on and employees on payroll. Kentucky families have also received more than $3.2 billion in Economic Impact Payments from the U.S. Treasury.

In addition to this funding, Senator McConnell previously announced Kentucky will receive $108 million for coronavirus testing from the same legislation.