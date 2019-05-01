KSP Extradites Former Trigg County Resident From Philippines On Sexual Abuse Charges

Kentucky State Police have extradited a former Trigg County resident from the Philippines on charges related to sexual abuse of minors.

KSP started investigating 39-year-old Richard Baker in 2017 after receiving information that he sexually abused a child under 12 years of age while he lived in Trigg County.

Detectives issued an indictment warrant in May 2018. The United States Marshals Service and Interpol located and detained Baker in the Philippines February this year. The U.S. Marshal’s Service flew Baker to the United States in April.

K-S-P extradited Baker back to Kentucky on Tuesday and held him in the Christian County Jail. He was charged with sodomy of a victim under 12 years old and promoting a minor in a sex performance.

KSP is still investigating.