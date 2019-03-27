Land Between The Lakes Marking Water Trails On Tennessee And Cumberland Rivers

Land Between the Lakes is creating regional water trails in an initiative to increase tourism and promote water resource stewardship.

The three-phase project aims to develop a series of water trails for paddlers on Lake Barkley and Kentucky Lake. Phase 1 includes the 300 mile shoreline of the Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area. Phases 2 and 3 will include almost 190 miles of Tennessee River and roughly 120 miles of Cumberland River.

Friends of Land Between the Lakes Director of Sustainability and Outreach Jennifer Wheatley said Land Between the Lakes has partnered with multiple agencies to inventory and mark accessible points along the rivers. She said the data is available to the public online.

“It will make being on the water safer and it should increase our tourism opportunities through paddlers and through more folks understanding where they can access the water in the Land Between the Lakes region,” Wheatley said.

Wheatley said the website lists water difficulty levels and facilities available at launch sites on an interactive map.

She said Land Between the Lakes and partners are still in Phase 1 of the initiative and still have some commentary to add to the access points online as well as more points to mark and design. They are seeking out a National Water Trail designation.

Land Between the Lakes is hosting a launch event on April 6 at Brandon Spring Group Center in Dover, Tennessee. Wheatley said visitors are invited to bring kayaks and canoes and join a guided paddling trip following the ribbon cutting. The event will start at 10:00 a.m.