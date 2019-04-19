Law Enforcement In Graves County Searching For Escapee

Law enforcement in Graves County are searching for a man who escaped custody Friday morning while in-transit to the Graves County Jail.

The Graves County Sheriff’s Office, Kentucky State Police and Mayfield Police Department are searching for 26-year-old Dustin McReynolds of Mayfield.

A release says McReynolds in the early morning hours kicked out the rear door window of a police cruiser and fled on foot near Megan Drive, still wearing handcuffs.

He is a thin, while male with a beard and short brown hair. He has visible tattoos on his arms, neck and face above his eyebrows. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, gray sweatpants and tennis shoes.

McReynolds is sought for trafficking methamphetamine, criminal mischief and escape charges.

Police say he was under the influence of drugs at the time of his escape, but was not armed.