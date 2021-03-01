List Of Vaccination Sites In West Kentucky

Following is a list of COVID-19 vaccination sites designated by the state of Kentucky and the federal government. Kentucky is currently in phase 1C of its vaccination distribution plan.

Residents who qualify to get the COVID-19 vaccine are all essential workers, people over who are age 60 or older, and anyone over the age of 16 with Center for Disease Control highest risk C19 condition.

Kentucky defines essential workers as: anyone working in food & agriculture, manufacturing, U.S. Postal service workers, public transit workers, grocery store workers, transportation and logistics, food service shelter & housing (construction), finance, IT & communication, energy, media, legal, public safety (engineers), water & wastewater and clergy.

The CDC highest risk C19 conditions are: cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), down syndrome, heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies, immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant, obesity, pregnancy, sickle cell disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus.

Many pharmacists WKMS spoke to suggested that once someone has an appointment to get the vaccine, to call and remove themselves from all other waiting lists in order to allow healthcare providers to better understand who still needs a vaccine.

If signing up for a waiting list or scheduling an appointment needs to be done in any other way, it will be noted beside the vaccination site listed below.

Regional Sites:

Baptist Health Paducah- schedule an appointment through their online portal

Mercy Health Paducah- schedule through patients MyChart account, or call 886-624-0366

CFSB Center in Murray- call Calloway County Health Department at (270) 753-3381 or fill out their online form to be added to their waiting list.

The Bruce Center in Hopkinsville- fill out an online form through the Christian County Health Department to be added to schedule an appointment.

Baptist Health Madisonville- schedule an appointment through their online portal

Deaconess Union County Hospital- schedule an appointment through their online portal

Deaconess Henderson Hospital- schedule an appointment through their online portal

Owensboro Health Regional Hospital- call (270) 685-7100 and select option 6, or make an online appointment through their online form.

Local Vaccination Sites By County (listed from west to east):

Ballard, Carlisle, Hickman and Fulton counties

The Purchase District Health Department covers McCracken, Ballard, Carlisle, Hickman and Fulton counties. Fill out this Google form to be added to their vaccine waiting list.

McCracken

Davis Drugs- call (270) 443-1442 to be put on waiting list

Reidland Pharmacy- call (270) 898-7313 to be put on waiting list

Strawberry Hills Pharmacy- call (270) 444-7070 to be put on waiting list

Walgreens (521 Lone Oak Rd.)- call (270) 442-6659 to be put on waiting list

Walgreens (3360 Irvin Cobb Dr.)- call (270) 444-8011to be put on waiting list

Graves

Duncan Prescription Center- call (270) 247-3345 to be put on waiting list

Gibson’s Pharmacy - call (270) 247-1055 to be put on waiting list

Mayfield Walgreens- call (270) 247-2272 to be put on waiting list

Livingston

Smithland Drugs- call (270) 928-2161 to be put on waiting list

Glenn’s Prescription Center- call (270) 988-3226 to be put on waiting list

Marshall

Benton Pharmacy- call (270) 527-1409 to be put on waiting list

Draffenville Pharmacy- call (270) 527-1404 to be put on waiting list

Calvert City Pharmacy- call (270) 395-4350 to be put on waiting list

Calloway

Walter’s Family Pharmacy- call (270) 753-7688 to be put on a waitling.

Murray Walgreens- call (270) 762-8991 to be put on waiting list



Crittenden

Glenn’s Apothecary in Marion- fill out this online form to be put on waiting list, or call (270) 965-4101

Lyon, Trigg, Caldwell

Lyon, Trigg and Caldwell counties are covered by the Pennyrile District Health Department, along with Crittenden and Livingston. Residents can sign-up for the vaccine waitlist on their website.

Christian

Hopkinsville Walgreens-call (270) 886-0128 to be put on waiting list

Union

Morganfield Walgreens- call (270) 389-4556 to be put on waiting list

Webster

Green River District Health Department covers Webster county, as well as Daviess, Hancock, Henderson, McLean, Ohio, and Union counties. Residents can be added to a waiting list by filling out this Google form.

Hopkins

Fill out this online form through the Hopkins County Health Department to be added to the waiting list.

Todd

Todd County Health Department is doing walk-up vaccination events that are first-come, first served. The most recent event was February 24, the health department said more events will be scheduled as vaccines become available. Watch for the next announcement on their Facebook page.

Henderson

T&T Drugs INC.- call (270) 827-3503 to be put on a waiting list

Henderson Walgreens- call (270) 830-6502 to be put on a waiting list

McLean

Green River District Health Department covers McLean county, as well as Daviess, Hancock, Henderson, Webster, Ohio, and Union counties. Residents can be added to a waiting list by filling out this Google form.

Muhlenberg

Greenville Walgreens- call (270) 338-4241 to be put on waiting list

Daviess

Nation’s Medicines- fill out this online form to be put on a waiting list

Owensboro Walgreens (2318 Fredrica St.) - call (270) 686-7873 to be put on waiting list

Owensboro Walgreens (1921 West Parrish Ave.)- call (270) 683-0223 to be put on waiting list

Ohio

Midtown Pharmacy Express- fill out this online form to be put on a waiting list

