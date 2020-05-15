Louisville Seeks US Review Of Police Killing Of Black Woman

Louisville officials have asked the U.S. Justice Department and the FBI to review an internal city police investigation of the killing of a black woman by officers raiding her home.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and Police Chief Steve Conrad announced their request in a Facebook town hall meeting Thursday. The chief says the federal reviews and the police integrity unit's findings will then go to Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

 

The killing of Breonna Taylor has sparked widespread criticism. She was a 26-year-old emergency medical technician who was shot eight times after her friend fired at officers who broke through her apartment door. 

 

