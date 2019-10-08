Lyon County Announces Fiber Optic Partnership

Leaders in Lyon County are seeking to bring fiber optic internet access to all homes and businesses in the county through a new public partnership.

Lyon County Judge/Executive Wade White announced the partnership on Monday. He said the effort will bring together civic leaders and the West Kentucky and Tennessee Telecommunications Cooperative (WK&T).

“It will be basically a partnership between the county, the cities, WK&T and any grants that we can get,” White said.

Funding for the project will come from a mix of public and private sources. $40,000 from the Tennessee Valley Authority’s in-lieu-of tax will be appropriated to the partnership. The WK&T cooperative is also providing funds. White said some grant proposals have already been approved.

Leaders are seeking public input as the project begins. If you wish to provide comments or suggestions, you may call 844-910-LYON (5966) or send an e-mail to FiberForLyonCounty@WK.net.

White said he hopes the county will see full fiber optic access within the next three years.