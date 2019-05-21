Madisonville Considering Sunday Alcohol Sales

Madisonville is considering allowing alcohol sales on Sunday.

City council member Adam Townsend proposed the ordinance at a meeting on Monday.

He said that since nearby Hanson allowed Sunday sales, Madisonville is estimated to lose about 15% revenue from previous years - amounting to about $60,000. Hanson said he hopes Madisonville will recoup about $30,000 a year of that lost revenue, which will be going to fund the Madisonville Police Department.

He said he understands that an issue such as alcohol sales may come with pushback, and that it’s a sensitive issue for some people. Feedback, he said, has largely been positive.

The ordinance would allow grocery stores, liquor stores and restaurants to sell alcohol from 12 p.m. until 12 a.m. on Sunday.

A vote is scheduled for June 3. Should the measure pass, Townsend said sales would begin after the completion of some paperwork with the state.