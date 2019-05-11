Man Indicted For 2015 Triple Murder In Christian County

Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear on Saturday announced that a Christian County grand jury has indicted a man on charges involving the 2015 murders of three people in Pembroke.

Christian Richard Martin was indicted Friday on three counts of murder, one count of arson, one count of attempted arson, first degree burglary and three counts of tampering with physical evidence.

Martin was arrested Saturday morning at the Louisville International Airport, with help from the U.S. Marshals Service, Christian County Sheriff's Office and Louisville Metro Police.

Calvin Phillips was found shot to death in his home in Pembroke on November 18, 2015. The bodies of his wife Pamela Phillips and neighbor Edward Dansereau were found a few miles away in a corn field in a burned car. Pamela Phillips owned the car.

Beshear said he met with the family's son nearly two years ago, who was worried the case had stalled. Beshear then appointed a special prosecutor upon the request of the Commonwealth's Attorney.

Martin was living in North Carolina at the time of the indictment. He was returned to Christian County for trial. Christian Circuit Court Judge John Adkins has ordered the defendant held without bond. Beshear's Special Prosecutions Unit will serve as prosecutor.

Family members said in a statement they were overwhelmed by the positive step towards resolution.