Murray Church Establishes 'Blessing Box' For Food-Insecure Families

A Murray church is responding to the economic devastation caused by COVID-19 with a “blessing box” for food-insecure families.

The Community Christian Church will provide packaged food through the box to community members experiencing hunger. Church Volunteer Alice Reinhardt said the congregation regularly gives to other community anti-hunger initiatives including the Backpack Program, which provides meal assistance to school-aged children on the weekends, as well as the Murray-Calloway County Needline.

The blessing box, styled as the “Five to Thrive” box, operates under the premise that if one family donates five items, it will allow an underprivileged family to “thrive” as a result of the donation.

“If we can give five items, then together we can help someone thrive,” Reinhardt said in a press release.

The church is also partnering with the Calloway County Collective Facebook group, which is working to establish more blessing boxes throughout the community. Including the Community Christian Church, there are currently sixteen boxes in Calloway County.

The Community Christian Church blessing box is located at 1201 South 16th Street in Murray. Those interested in donating items to the Five to Thrive initiative may contact Alice Reinhardt at 270-873-7576 or alice.kymom1@gmail.com.