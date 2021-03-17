Murray Police: Two Dead From Shooting Near Murray State Campus

The Murray Police Department reported two people are dead after a shooting near Murray State University’s campus on Tuesday.

MPD in a statement Wednesday said the department responded to the shooting at a home on Chestnut Street at 7:36 a.m., finding two adults and a child who appeared to have gunshot wounds.

Anthony Amoroso, 31, was pronounced dead at the scene by Calloway County Coroner Ricky Garland. Katherine Bryan, 46, and the child was transported by EMS to Murray-Calloway County Hospital and then taken to another hospital via helicopter. Bryan was later pronounced dead due to her injuries.

“Through investigation, we have learned that Mr. Amoroso shot his girlfriend, Ms. Bryan, and the juvenile before shooting himself,” MPD said in the statement.

MPD did not state the condition of the child. MPD was assisted by multiple law enforcement agencies and fire departments from Calloway County and Marshall County.

This story may be updated.