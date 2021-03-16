Shooting Next To Murray State Campus Sends Multiple People To Hospital

The president of Murray State University said a shooting Tuesday morning at a property next to campus sent multiple people to a local hospital, with no threat to the campus community.

Murray State President Bob Jackson in a statement said the Murray State Police Department and Murray Police Department responded to the shooting. A notification sent to the campus community ordered residence halls to shelter in place a little before 8 a.m. CST, which lasted for more than a half hour before an “all clear” message was given.

“At this time, we do not believe that the individuals were students or had any affiliation with Murray State University,” Jackson said.

Multiple law enforcement cruisers surrounded a property adjacent to Elizabeth Hall on campus.

This is a developing story.