Murray State Men's Basketball Coach Matt McMahon Receives Contract Extension

The head coach of the Murray State men’s basketball team received a contract extension after making a second straight NCAA tournament appearance.

Matt McMahon’s contract will now run through the 2022-23 season. According to Associate Athletic Director Dave Winder, the extension was ratified by the Board of Regents during their meeting on Friday.

The Racers have also won two straight OVC Championships and have produced two straight OVC Player of the Year award winners.

The Board of Regents also extended the contracts of assistant coaches Shane Nichols, Tim Kaine and Casey Long for one year each.