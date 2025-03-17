MSU women’s basketball wins Missouri Valley Conference title, advances to NCAA Tournament

For the second time in program history and first time since 2008, the Murray State women’s basketball team is going to The Big Dance.

Murray State knocked off the rival Belmont Bruins 83-62 in the Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) championship game on Sunday, March 16 to secure the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

The Bruins cut the Racers lead to three with 1:42 left in the third quarter, but Murray State held the Bruins to only five made field goals for the rest of the game.

Murray State was led by graduate forward Katelyn Young, who finished with 34 points, seven assists and five rebounds. With her 11th point, Young became the 17th player to score 3,000 points in women’s college basketball. Her total stands at 3,023 after this game. Young was also named the Most Valuable Player of the tournament.

The celebration didn’t end in Evansville, as the women’s team and fans found out just a few hours later who the Racers will play in the NCAA Tournament.

Murray State’s next game is against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the 6-11 matchup of Spokane Regional 4. The game will take place in Norman, Oklahoma at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 22.

For fans wanting to attend the Racers first round matchup, go to GoRacers.com/WBBTourney to learn more.

This article was originally published by The Murray State News, the student newspaper of Murray State University.