Murray Veteran’s Memorial Vandalized

Murray Police Department is investigating vandalism at the Veteran’s Memorial in Murray’s Chestnut Park.

Murray Calloway County Parks Director Ryan Yates said two eagles were knocked over and smashed into a light fixture. Yates said he believes the vandalism was intentional.

“Oh, it absolutely was done intentionally. There's no way it wasn't.” Yates said. “But what we found was both Eagles were knocked over and it looks like whoever did it injured themselves because there was blood all over them.”

According to Yates, local support has already started rolling in. Two local businesses have offered to help with repair costs.

Sergeant Andrew Wiggins with the Murray Police Department (MPD) is asking for anyone with any

leads to assist in the criminal investigation.

“Well, I'll tell you, what we're really looking for is anyone that has any tips, anyone that might have been out in the area. From the11p.m. to midnight timeframe the night of the 22nd,” Wiggins said. “So, if anyone was in the area, if anyone saw anything odd, give us a call.”



